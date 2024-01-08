Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Appear to Gossip About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes

Swifties and Selenators unite! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attended the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, possibly discussing Timothée Chalamet.

Swift, whose movie Eras Tour received nominations for its cinematic and box-office success, attended the event with Keleigh Teller as her date. Notably, Swift had previously co-starred with Keleigh’s husband, Miles Teller, in her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Gomez was also nominated for her outstanding performance in the TV series Only Murders in the Building in the category of Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

However, something appears to have gone down during a commercial break. One particular moment captured the attention of everyone, as Gomez was caught on camera rushing over to her best friend Swift, possibly for an epic gossip session.

In several videos capturing the moment, Selena surprises Taylor by approaching her from behind. She then enveloped her in a warm embrace. She then leans in closer to her closest friend, eagerly gabbing, while Keleigh Teller also joins in on the fun.

As Selena speaks, Taylor’s eyes widen and her mouth hangs agape, processing what she is being told. She leans in to whisper in Selena’s ear, seeking clarity on certain points.

Regrettably, for those intrigued by gossip, the private conversations between Selena, Taylor, and Keleigh remain elusive. Nevertheless, at a certain moment, Keleigh’s resounding exclamation, “With Timothée?” seems to earn an approving nod from Selena.

i wasn’t believing the rumors but did kylie actually didn’t let timothee take a pic with selena???😭😭 you can clearly hear keleigh say “with timothee?”💀💀pic.twitter.com/nATabB2PAf — Cemo🎸 (@werentfunny) January 8, 2024

Social Media Users Seemed Convinced Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Were Gossiping at the Golden Globes

In collaboration with internet sleuths, a prevailing theory has emerged regarding Selena Gomez’s message to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes. Selena swooped in, delivering the news to Taylor. Timothée’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, played photo gatekeeper, denying him a snapshot with Selena.

Of course, this theory is gaining major traction and fueling juicy conversations. Though unconfirmed, a single post on X has gained immense popularity with over 300,000 likes and 40 million views since Sunday night.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

However, many fans remained unconvinced. “Selena and Taylor were both nominees that night. Why would they talk about someone make up artist who wasn’t even nominated,” one X user pointed out.

“Why would Kylie say no? Lmfao. There’s no bad blood between Kylie and Selena. She confirmed it multiple times,” one fan wrote. “[Chalamet] refused himself, there’s no way Kylie said no in front of her,” another viewer agreed.

Finally, one fan was tickled with a veteran actor not caring at all on the sidelines. “I love how Willem Dafoe is just casually scrolling his phone when he could be the only one who knows what was truly said,” they wrote.