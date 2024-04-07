will-smith-posts-heartfelt-tribute-to-jackie-chan-for-his-70th-birthday

As one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, tributes poured out for Jackie Chan on his birthday. But the most notable tribute came from fellow Hollywood Star, Will Smith. Smith took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

“Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy [Jackie Chan],” Smith wrote.

He also praised Chan for making some of his favorite films. He especially highlighted “The Karate Kid, which Chan stars in with Will’s son, Jaden Smith.

“In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film — I thank you most for helping’ to raise Jaden,” he wrote.

“Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”

Jackie Chan Reacts to Turning 70

Chan turned 70 years old on April 70. After hitting a milestone age, Chan says that even though 70 has become his new reality, at times he is still in disbelief.

“Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second — I’m 70 years old already?” he said.

“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people; we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Dave Chapelle Reacts to Oscars Slap

At the 2022 Oscar Awards Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It ended up being one of the most viral moments in social media history. It was such a shocking moment that comedian Dave Chapelle thought it was fake.

“Chris got slapped in the face at the Oscars…by Will Smith which was one of the craziest things I have ever seen. In fact, if you watch it live on television like I did when it happened, I thought it was fake. I did, and I wasn’t sure,” he said.

“And I thought it was fake. I didn’t know. So I asked. I go, ‘Well, you know.’ He said, ‘What?’ I said ‘Did it hurt?’ He said, ‘Yes, n***a, it hurt.’ And then I knew it was real.”