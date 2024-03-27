Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Go Back to Miami in New ‘Bad Boys Ride or Die’ Trailer

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have turned the Bad Boys series into one of the most successful film franchises ever.

The series, which debuted in 1995, has grossed over $840 million. Lawrence’s role in the series has decreased significantly. He is not featured in many of the action scenes in Bad Boys Ride or Die. But he is still very involved in the production of the film.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for the summer blockbuster was released as the star-studded police duo makes their return back to Miami Beach.

The trailer for “Bad Boys Ride or Die,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is out



Social Media Reacts to ‘Bad Boys Ride or Die’ Trailer

With a series that has lasted nearly thirty years, Bad Boys has an uncanny number of dedicated fans. After the release of the much-anticipated trailer, fans took to social media to show how stoked they are – or are not.

“These dudes are 60 years old as street cops. Man collect that pension and go golf,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They brought my boy Reggie back for Bad Boys Ride or Die. Yeah, they cooking with this one,” another said.

“Normally, this is a legendary investment. No doubt it’s going to be interesting,” another user added.

“Seated. If you’re under 30, you don’t get an opinion,” another said.

“Bad Boys 4 Life was right there 😭 but I’m in that thang! I want them to keep doing these like they keep doing Fast & Furious!” another added.

Will Smith Catches Stray at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the 2024 Oscars. And nothing was off-limits during his opening monologue. He even referenced the 2022 Oscar Awards controversy where nominee Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“We want you to have fun, feel safe, and, most importantly, we want you to feel safe,” Kimmel said.

“So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place.

If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”