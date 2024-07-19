Will Smith & Johnny Depp Spotted Yachting Together in Italy

Will Smith and Johnny Depp caught up with each other ahead of their shared concert appearance in Europe.

The actors met up on a yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad. The trio was all smiles in an Instagram post shared by Saad on Tuesday, July 12.

“Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit,” wrote Saad in the caption.

Will Smith Hangs Out With Johnny Depp

Depp and Smith are taking part in Andrea Bocelli’s three-day, star-studded concert lineup. At the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy. The event began on Monday, July 15, and will continue again on Wednesday, July 17, and Friday, July 19. The actors were not originally in the lineup for the performance, only being added within the last few weeks. Bocelli had high praise for both given their announcements.

Bocelli commented that he was “thrilled that Will Smith will join our extraordinary adventure of the Teatro del Silenzio” in a statement on his Instagram account.

“It makes us proud to be able to host this pyrotechnic artist, acclaimed actor, producer, and musician,” his statement added.

As for Depp, the Italian tenor expressed his excitement to be able to work with the actor again.

“A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist’s musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere,” Bocelli wrote in his announcement.

PEOPLE reports that Smith and Depp are on the yacht “together en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at.”

The pair will be accompanied by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jon Batiste, and Sofia Carson.

Actor Gets Honest About Rival Sitcom

Earlier this summer, Smith appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast with Martin Lawrence to promote their newest film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. While discussing a range of topics, Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocinco questioned Smith about which show was better between Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin.

“It wasn’t even a competition,” Smith said while sitting beside Lawrence. “Martin was hands down funnier than me. I used to study this dude in pure jealousy at the level of comedic genius that he could portray.”

“I’m an actor that needs a script. Martin, you can just roll and say, ‘Go’ and just let it rip and make it up and different takes and all of that and just how he used his body and he’ll look and notice something in the room and grab it and use it.”