Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted in First Public Outing Together in Months

It looks like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are still trying to make things work.

Videos by Suggest

The couple was recently spotted in Calabasas. C.A. on November 7th for the first time in months. According to E! Online, the pair was seen leaving Crossroads Kitchen with podcast host Jay Shetty.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images)

The photos show Will, Jada, and Jay walking and chatting together after dining at the Calabasas eatery. In one of the snapshots, Jada can even be seen wrapping an arm around Will affectionately.

Their most recent outing was back in May at the premiere of Will’s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The couple was joined by their kids Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24, as well as Will’s son Willard Caroll “Trey” Smith III, 31, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

At the time, Will spoke highly of his wife during an interview with Entertainment Tonight referring to her as his “ride or die.” He said, “I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there. Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had.”

Will and Jada’s Separation Explained

Although the two joined one another for the family outing, Jada had recently revealed that the pair have been separated since 2016. The actress made the surprising announcement on Today during the promotion of her new memoir Worthy.

Jada spoke of their separation on the show saying, “Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Despite the news of their split, Jada added that she cannot see herself ever wanting to officially divorce Will. She continued, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

The couple has been married for nearly three decades and, although they are currently separated, still talk about their commitment to one another. According to the Baltimore Banner, Will said, “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”