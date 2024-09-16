Will Smith Cracks Joke About Chris Rock Slap in 2024 Emmys Acceptance Speech: ‘I Come in Peace’

Will Smith, the creator of Slow Horses, began his acceptance speech at the 2024 Emmys by mocking actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock.

Perhaps sensing an elephant in the room, the screenwriter acknowledged he shares his name with the veteran actor and rapper. After winning the award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at last night’s ceremony, Smith, 53, addressed his moniker head-on.

“Despite my name, I come in peace,” Smith quipped. The joke brought a chorus of laughter from the studio audience, made up mostly of peers of both Smiths.

Perhaps luckily for the bespectacled Englishman, his namesake was not in attendance.

“I come in peace,” screenwriter Smith joked at the Emmy Awards, referencing the veteran actor with his name slapping Rock. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Slow Horses secured its first win at this year’s Emmys, following multiple nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.

The ‘Slow Horses’ Creator’s Joke Comes Two Years After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

The clarification from the creator of Slow Horses that he is not the 55-year-old actor comes two years after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars. This led to Will Smith slapping Rock on stage.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, veteran actor Will Smith (R) famously slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Smith assaulting Rock in front of millions of viewers, he was allowed to stay seated at the ceremony. Not only that, but he shortly afterward won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Smith gave a tearful acceptance speech which was met with a standing ovation from a crowd who had just witnessed him become unhinged and slapping a fellow Academy member on stage.

The Fresh Prince later apologized for assaulting Rock after he made a joke at the expense of his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett. Smith also resigned from the Academy. Following the incident, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from all Oscar events for a decade.