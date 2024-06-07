Will Smith Answers Whether ‘Fresh Prince’ or ‘Martin’ Was Better TV Show

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast to promote their newest film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. While discussing a range of topics, Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocinco questioned Smith about which show was better between Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin.

“It wasn’t even a competition,” Smith said, while sitting beside Lawrence. “Martin was hands down funnier than me. I used to study this dude in pure jealousy at the level of comedic genius that he could portray.”

“I’m an actor that needs a script. Martin, you can just roll and say, ‘Go’ and just let it rip and make it up and different takes and all of that and just how he used his body and he’ll look and notice something in the room and grab it and use it.”

‘Fresh Prince’ Gets Modern Reboot

Smith famously starred on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990 to 1996 while Lawrence starred on his iconic self-titled show from 1992 to 1997. Then in 2020, Smith announced a drama-based remake of his beloved series titled Bel-Air.

It follows the same plotline as the original with a re-imagined cast and a plethora of plot twists. The third season of the series is set to premiere on August 15 on Peacock.

The concept of the re-imagined series was the birthchild of filmmaker Morgan Cooper, who questioned what his favorite sitcom would look like if made today. In an interview with Vogue, he spoke about the creative journey in making his vision a reality.

“Working with partners that have been so supportive of that vision while bringing their own sensibilities and talent to the project, we were able to create something that we were ultimately all really proud of,” he said.

“This show came from a place of passion and wanting to make something meaningful to the culture. It’s been quite a journey, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”