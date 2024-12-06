Pennsylvania Grandmother’s Body Recovered After Falling in Sinkhole

The body of a missing grandmother, who tragically fell into a sinkhole while searching for her cat, has been found. The discovery follows a search that has been ongoing since 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard went missing on Monday.

Pollard was discovered around 10 a.m. today, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, per ABC News. Her body is being transported to the coroner’s facility, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The announcement was made on the fourth day of the search for Pollard, who was last seen Monday evening near a restaurant just half a mile from her home in the village of Marguerite, reportedly searching for her cat.

Pollard’s family reported her missing early Tuesday morning, around 1 a.m., as temperatures in the area plunged below freezing.

The search centered on a sinkhole that initially appeared as a small, manhole-sized opening and may have recently formed above a site where coal was mined nearly 70 years ago. Hunters and restaurant workers in the area during the hours leading up to Pollard’s disappearance informed police that they had not noticed the sinkhole beforehand.

Police reported discovering Pollard’s car parked just 20 feet from the sinkhole, with her 5-year-old granddaughter asleep inside. The search for Pollard involved lowering a pole-mounted camera equipped with a sensitive listening device into the sinkhole. However, it yielded no results.

Crews excavated a significant volume of soil and rock in an effort to reach the location where they believe she fell into the 30-foot-deep chasm.

The Sinkhole Rescue Transitioned to a Recovery Mission Wednesday

The perilous search operation transitioned to a recovery mission on Wednesday. This was after authorities determined that survival was unlikely for Pollard. This was due to the harsh underground conditions, particularly the depleted oxygen levels. Despite extensive efforts, no signs of life were discovered, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani. He noted that finding Pollard alive would now take nothing short of a “miracle.”

During the search for Pollard, Limani informed reporters on Thursday that her cat, Pepper, remains missing. He added that Pollard’s family has also not seen the cat.

Pollard was raised in Jeanette, just 12 miles from Unity Township, where she spent much of her adult life. A dedicated worker, she previously held a position at Walmart and enjoyed a marriage that spanned over 40 years.