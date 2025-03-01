Guy Fieri Has Emotional Reunion With Chef Tobias Dorzon, Who Nearly Died in 2024 Robbery

Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri reunited with chef Tobias Dorzon, who served up an incredible comeback story after surviving multiple gunshot wounds in a robbery.

Videos by Suggest

According to local outlet FOX 5, on November 5, 2024, celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon was shot multiple times during a robbery in Washington D.C. Doctors estimated it would take up to 10 months for him to walk again. Yet, on February 21, Dorzon defied all expectations, astonishing everyone—including Food Network star Fieri—by walking unassisted at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).

Dorzon shared the touching moment on Instagram. The clip perfectly captured Fieri’s jaw-drop-worthy reaction as he watched his friend take steps so soon after the shooting.

Of course, the touching clip pulled at the heartstrings of fans of both chefs. The clip has garnered over 300,000 likes and dozens of comments of support.

“This brought tears to my eyes!! One, because it’s sooooo obvious how much genuine love Guy has for you, one fan gushed. “Two, I know that smile of yours lit up the scene when you walked in,” they added.

Guy Fieri Commends Tobias Dorzon’s Resilience Following Shocking Shooting

A few days later, Dorzon shared a video of himself on stage at SOBEWFF alongside Fieri in a follow-up post. During the event, Fieri expressed his deep admiration for Dorzon’s resilience, commending him for overcoming “one of the worst tragedies I’ve ever seen.”

Dorzon shared heartfelt words in his post, reflecting on the immense challenges he endured after being struck by 11 bullets, eight of which hit his lower body. After emergency surgery and four more procedures over two weeks, the prognosis was bleak. He was told he wouldn’t be able to walk until at least summer.

“90 days later God said different. I walked out on stage at the biggest food festival in America @sobewff with over 2000 people & no assistance but God,” Dorzon wrote alongside the footage. “You had to understand the feelings, the energy, the courage & the mental it took to do that. Me and God have been in rehab getting ready to show the world what’s next.”

Dorzon, known for his appearances on popular Food Network shows such as Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Fieri and fellow chefs Eric Adjepong and Tiffani Faison. He acknowledged their consistent support and kindness, sharing how they regularly reached out to check on him and his family. “Thank you,” he added.