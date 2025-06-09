Wife Of Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Defends Him: ‘He’s My Hero’

Rex Heuermann has been accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, the one responsible for a series of brutal murders spanning almost two decades. His wife, however, believes Heuermann is innocent and called him her “hero.”

The New York Post, citing an interview with Ada Ellerup for Peacock’s The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, revealed the nature of Ellerup’s relationship with her husband, whom she actually filed for divorce shortly after Heuermann’s arrest, although it was “to protect the assets,” as per their daughter.

“I know what bad men are capable of doing,” Ellerup said from the get-go. “I’ve seen it, and I’ve heard it from other men. Not my husband. You have the wrong man.”

The “bad men” Ellerup talks about refer to the traumatic experiences she went through at a young age. At 16, Ellerup was molested by a classmate, according to her. She attempted suicide, and she even foiled a kidnapping attempt by hiding in a dumpster at 19.

Throughout this time, Heuermann, whom she met at 18, was alongside her.

“He’s my hero,” Ellerup said. “There were times where he was working, but I’d call him, and he would come by and pick me up.”

Eventually, the couple married in 1995. This takes place two years after Heuerman allegedly murdered Sandra Costilla, her body to be found in November 1993 at North Sea, New York.

In total, Heuermann has been charged with seven counts of murder, although he is believed to be connected to more deaths as new bodies were found in Gilgo Beach throughout the years.

Heuermann Arrested

In July 2023, Rex Heuermann was arrested in his Midtown office, according to the New York Post. Shortly after, Ellerup filed for divorce. However, the woman talks to Heuermann regularly.

“I haven’t seen him in all this time, and when I went down there, I was excited, and like I was, I don’t know, I guess on a first date,” Ellerup said. “You’re nervous, you’re scared. You don’t know how the date is gonna go.”

Maintaining her husband’s innocence, Ellerup’s only hope is for him to “come back home.”

“They’re trying to sit there and tell me that, but I have no knowledge of what they keep talking about. ‘Oh, you must have known.’ Know what? My husband was home here. He’s a family man, period,” Ellerup added.

Amid her husband’s legal troubles, she tries to keep herself “sane.” According to her, many have asked her how she didn’t notice her husband was a serial killer. However, she continues to believe Heuermann didn’t do what he is being accused of, as she “picked him up from the train station every single day.”

“He was home here on the weekends. He smoked a cigar in the garage,” Ellerup said. “If he told me that he went out to Lowe’s to pick something up and he was gone for an hour, no freaking way is this man going out soliciting sex from a sex worker, killing them and dumping them on Gilgo Beach.”

Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial has yet to be scheduled.