‘Vampire’ Serial Killer Accused of Killing 42 Women Escapes Custody

The Kenyan serial killer, dubbed “a vampire,” has reportedly escaped from Nairobi’s Gigiri police station along with 12 other detainees.

According to The New York Post, Mohamed Amin, the head of the nation’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, stated that Collins Jumaisi Khalusha of Kenya and other suspects from Eritrea escaped from the police station with the help of eight officers, including the station commanders.

The escapees allegedly cut through the wire mesh of their cells and scaled a perimeter wall. This all happened as officers were serving breakfast. “Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders,” Amin explained. “Considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station.”

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the “vampire,” is a serial killer suspected of killing 42 women in Nairobi, Kenya. Not only has he been dubbed a “vampire,” officials refer to him as a “psychopath.”

“This was a high-value suspect who was to face serious charges,” Amin stated about Khalusha. “We are investigating the incident and will take action accordingly.”

The escape also occurred just after officials ordered the serial killer to remain in police custody for another week as investigators continued to investigate the dozens of homicides linked to him.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli added that those officers involved in helping Khalusha and the other detainees escape are facing disciplinary measures.

‘Vampire’ Serial Killer Was Arrested Last Month After Law Enforcement Discovered 10 Mutilated Bodies

It was further reported that the “vampire” serial killer was arrested in July after law enforcement discovered nearly a dozen mutilated bodies inside a quarry located in a Nairobi Kware neighborhood.

Officials stated that Khalusha had confessed to not only killing the 10 women but also 32 others. He allegedly committed the murders within a span of two years. The first victim was notably his missing wife.

John Maina Ndegwa, the attorney representing Khalusha, told reporters that he was innocent. Ndegwa claimed that the confession was only made after his client was allegedly tortured by law enforcement. The attorney further explained that he spoke to Khalusha on Friday, Aug. 16. He remains baffled by the escape news.

“I’m also confused by the news,” he stated.

Newsweek also reported that DNA testing has helped identify six of the 10 victims from the quarry. However, the body parts of at least three women remain unidentified. The victims were reportedly between the ages of 18 and 30 with the same similar method of killing.

The quarry was about 100 meters from the police station.