Suspected New York Serial Killer Made Pass At Train-Goer Days Before His Arrest

Kaylin Morales was returning home after a dinner date when, suddenly, a man sat down right in front of her. Making her uncomfortable with inappropriate comments, Morales recorded the man. Days later, the man, Rex Heuermann, was arrested and charged with the murders of seven women. He is believed to be the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Videos by Suggest

“God was with me that day,” Morales told the New York Post.

Back on July 1, 2023, she was returning home following a dinner date. She was riding in a deserted LIRR train at around 7:45 p.m., when suddenly, Heuermann sat in the seat across from her.

“I just thought he was this big, fat, ugly white man…I obviously didn’t know who he was at the time,” Morales said. “It was just so weird that the rest of the seats were empty and he had to sit right next to me. I was on high alert at that point.”

‘I Won’t Bother You’

At the time, Morales had her feet on the seat in front of her. While trying to reaccommodate herself, given how Heuermann sat next to her, the alleged serial killer spoke, disturbing her.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t have to move your pretty legs. I won’t bother you,'” Morales recalled.

Feeling uneasy, Morales started recording the man and posted clips on Snapchat at the time.

“Like why the f–k is there mad open seats and this guy sits right next to me and can’t stop talking to me, like i literally can’t ever catch a break,” Morales captioned one of the clips.

Heuermann continued to talk to her. However, as she was wearing AirPods, she couldn’t distinguish what he was saying, his voice drowned by her music. Still, the uncomfortable feeling didn’t dissipate.

“I could have moved but I was like, ‘Is he going to say something else to me?’” Morales added. “Like, I just don’t want to interact with this man any further — everything about him was sussing me out. So I thought the best thing to do was ignore him and put my AirPods in and look out of the window.”

An Alleged Serial Killer

Just two weeks after her disturbing experience, Morales was shocked to learn that the man who sat right in front of her was no other than a suspected serial killer.

At the time, according to CNN, Heuermann was charged with four counts of murder in connection with four of his alleged victims, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Known as the “Gilgo Four,” the women’s remains were found in Gilgo Beach back in 2010.

However, investigations led to Rex Heuermann being charged with seven counts of murder. In addition to the Gilgo Four, he was also charged with the murders of Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack. It is alleged that his killing spree spanned from 1993 to 2011.

Four additional victims were found at or near Gilgo Beach, as per PEOPLE. However, Heuermann has not been charged in connection with their deaths.

Morales, after watching the news of the Heuermann’s arrest, was shocked to the core.

“My heart immediately sank to the floor…it was literally the craziest feeling,” Morales told The Post. “I couldn’t even believe it.”

Years after her encounter with the alleged serial killer, Morales decided to share her story on May 5. She, however, had previously submitted her recordings to the authorities and was even interviewed by a detective.

“I was worried if I posted right after his arrest, if he had a partner, I didn’t want them coming after me, so I waited,” Morales added. “After I watched the Netflix documentary and see that he did this alone, I felt more comfortable sharing my experience.”

A trial date has not been set for Rex Heuermann. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17.