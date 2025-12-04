‘Wicked’ Star Preparing to Play Dracula and 22 Other Roles in Bold New Show

A Wicked: For Good star is trading emerald for fangs in their next big role… Dracula.

Cynthia Erivo is set to star as Bram Stoker’s immortal vampire, along with 22 other characters, in Dracula, a one-woman show premiering next year in London’s West End, according to Deadline. The production is created by the team behind Sarah Snook’s acclaimed Broadway and London success, The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, Dracula will be Erivo’s first stage role since her Tony Award-winning performance as Celie in The Color Purple. After starring in the role for two years in New York, she exited the production in January 2017. Before moving to the U.S., the Wicked fan favorite played Celie in London and honed her craft in several other UK plays and musicals.

‘Wicked’ Fans Only Have So Much Time to Prepare for Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Dracula’ Turn

Wicked fans across the pond better start looking up flights. The Sydney Theatre Company production of Dracula will play the Cameron Mackintosh-owned Noel Coward Theatre for a limited 16-week engagement from February 4 to May 31, 2026.

Michael Cassel, producer and CEO of Australia’s Michael Cassel Group, and Adam Kenwright, a London and Broadway producer, will produce the highly anticipated production. The pair previously produced Dorian Gray, which they took to London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket and the Music Box, where it runs until June 29.

“The stars have aligned, and we’ve got an amazing actor in Cynthia to join us,” Cassel gushed to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Erivo has several projects lined up before Dracula, including starring alongside Teo Yoo (Past Lives) and Isabel May (1883) in Takashi Doscher’s action thriller Karoshi, produced by 87Eleven and Lionsgate.

Cynthia Erivo is set to star as Dracula in a huge upcoming stage production. (Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the Wicked star has taken on an unconventional role. Last August, Erivo played Jesus in a concert version of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.