adam-lambert-defends-casting-a-woman-as-jesus-christ-in-upcoming-production

Adam Lambert is breaking character, defending his Jesus as he gears up to play Judas.

Ahead of this weekend’s Jesus Christ Superstar concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Lambert addressed the criticism over Cynthia Erivo’s casting in the lead role. Erivo, a Tony-winning actress and a Black LGBTQ woman, has faced backlash, but Lambert defended her talent and suitability to don the messiah’s robe.

“Cynthia’s brilliant. Her voice, presence, and simultaneous power and vulnerability absolutely blows my mind, and working with her has been a dream,” Lambert gushed to Billboard.

Cynthia Erivo is playing Jesus to Lambert’s Judas in a production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

“I’m excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, Black ‘Jesus.’ I encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit,” the singer added. “Originally utilizing rock and roll, Jesus Christ Superstar is supposed to provoke and challenge. That’s the point. And shouldn’t the teachings of Jesus transcend gender?”

Adam Lambert’s Co-Star Pushed Back at Her Being Cast as Jesus: ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth’

Erivo was cast as Jesus in February and also discussed the seemingly unconventional choice in an interview. “Why not? You can’t please everyone,” she reasoned to Billboard. “It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

The anticipated staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical, which runs from August 1-3, has an impressive cast lineup. Lambert steps into the role of Judas, joined by Milo Manheim as Peter, Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate, and Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene.

Following a last-minute change due to Josh Gad contracting COVID, John Stamos has been announced as the new King Herod.

The Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar is directed by Tony-winning director and choreographer Trujillo. Musical direction is by Stephen Oremus, known for his work on Broadway and the film adaptation of Wicked.

Meanwhile, footage from last night’s performace has found its way online, showing Lambert giving it his all as Judas.