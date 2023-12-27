Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She Has an Upcoming Cameo on Travis Kelce’s Podcast

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that she’s going to appear on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. It’s a podcast that Kelce hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, both brothers teased a big episode that answers many quests and features a few family members, according to Us Weekly. Travis teased the episode and thanked fans for “being so loyal.” He said, “We got a guest episode coming up!”

Fans took that as code that Swift will be appearing on the podcast coming up. The brothers also didn’t reveal what guests will be joining the podcast. As one fan tweeted, “TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting). They didn’t name the guests on Fridays ep! Just that it’s all the family! Fingers crossed.”

However, others are a bit more skeptical of the idea. One person wrote, “I don’t think Taylor will show up but maybe he’ll mention her since she and her family was with him during Christmas.”

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce Podcast

In her Time Person of the Year interview, Swift revealed that Kelce’s podcast played an important role in their relationship. It actually led to them getting together.

She said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she says. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

After Kelce started dating Swift, he saw a massive increase in viewership. According to Bloomberg, the podcast grew by more than 300,000 listeners.

“The cool thing is that there’s been a lot of retention of that audience,” said Mack Sovereign, EVP of content and strategy at Wave Sports + Entertainment. “And when we look through the comments, or you go to New Heights’ Reddit page, a lot of the organic interaction between fans of the show is Swifties who didn’t know about football, who are like, ‘I actually really like football now, and it’s nice that Jason and Travis are taking time in the show to explain what a field goal is.’”