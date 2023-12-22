Travis Kelce Sparks Frenzy Among Taylor Swift Fans With Resurfaced Shirtless Video

Travis Kelce has Swifties feeling a certain way. A video of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has recently surfaced.

Originating from a video ESPN’s YouTube channel posted in 2017, the clip features the NFL star at the spa. In the video, Kelce is shirtless, showing off his chest and abs with little left to the imagination.

He’s wearing only a towel for the exchange, mugging for the camera. The video has social media sites like X (formerly Twitter) in a frenzy. Let’s just say that several Swifties can feel the heat and are sharing it.

One person wrote, “Taylor i get it” referring that they finally understand why the singer is attracted to the NFL player. That response was relatively mild compared to others on the platform.

Another wrote, “Physically yes… but he’s too nice i need a rude boy.” Another commented, “He looks like a werewolf do they bark in bed.” The person wrote this in response to Kelce’s chest hair.

Another cheekily wrote, “That the top part, you finna show the rest or?..”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on Relationship

In Swift’s Time’s 2023 Person of the Year interview, she discussed her relationship with Kelce. At first, she played hard to get but decided to give Kelce a chance after he put her on blast in his podcast.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Kelce opened up previously about trying to pursue her. He made a bracelet with his phone number that he tried to give her at one of her concerts.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said. “She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show,”