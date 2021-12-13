Why Prince Harry Thinks People Quitting Their Jobs En Masse Is A Good Sign

Over the past year, thousands of people have quit their jobs, all to the dismay of employers and consumers. However, the “Great Resignation” movement has a high-profile supporter: Prince Harry.

Why Prince Harry Is Encouraging People To Quit Their Jobs

While everyone quits a job for their own personal reasons, many believe this is a trend of the public putting their mental health and general happiness first, instead of how much money they can make.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time,” Prince Harry explained in an interview with Fast Company. “We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.”

Mental health has become the Duke of Sussex’s focus these days as he works with mental health startup BetterUp as chief impact officer. The mobile-based service offers tools for career coaching and mentoring, in an effort to help people live “more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion,” per their website.

“I’ve actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with (BetterUp science board member) Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad,” Harry added, continuing, “In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.” He went on to say, “Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

The Prince’s New Job

Harry is speaking from experience. He and his wife Meghan Markle officially resigned from their royal positions this year, leaving the UK and starting a new life in California. Even though their departure has caused plenty of waves, both have talked publicly about how happy they are without the pressure of their royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex has been working with BetterUp since March, in an effort to “lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversation,” he wrote in a blog post. “And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”

While some are rolling their eyes at a prince telling them to quit their jobs if they’re unhappy, others are applauding Harry for continuing to have conversations about mental health. “Well said Prince Harry,” one person tweeted. “You have to take the first step sometimes and that means leaving.”

