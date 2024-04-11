Why People Believe Khloé Kardashian is O.J. Simpson’s Daughter: The Popular Rumor Explained

With the recent death of O.J. Simpson, the claims that Khloé Kardashian’s biological father is the disgraced late NFL player are surfacing once again.

The rumors about who is Khloé’s father first surfaced after her mother Kris Jenner revealed in her 2011 memoir Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian that she had an affair while being married to Robert Kardashian. Kris and Robert shared four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Kris didn’t reveal who she had the affair with. However, Robert Kardashian’s second wife, Jan Ashley, alleged the attorney told her the big family secret.

“Khloé is not his – he told me that after we got married,” Ashley stated in a 2012 interview with Fox News. “He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloé’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you? And I said, … ‘Ok’ and that was it.”

Kris convinced Khloé to do a DNA test on the family’s show. “I know all the rumors are absolutely ridiculous,” Kris stated. “But I know this is something she needs in order to feel complete.”

Although her siblings did the DNA test, Khloé Kardashian opted out. “Mom, I don’t care what they’re saying,” Khloe then stated. “Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian.”

Khloé added she didn’t need anyone or a DNA test to prove who her father is.

Robert Kardashian was one of O.J. Simpson’s attorneys in the 1995 Murder of Nicole Brown trial. The former NFL star was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson as well as her friend, Ron Goldman at her Brentwood condo on June 12, 1994. O.J. was quickly deemed a person of interest in the murder.

The jury found O.J. not guilty of murder and he was acquitted.

O.J. Simpson Once Addressed the Khloé Kardashian Rumors

During a 2022 appearance on the Full Send podcast, O.J. Simpson addressed the rumors about Khloé Kardashian being his daughter.

Speaking about his former friendship with Kris Jenner, who was a very close friend of his ex-wife Nicole, Simpson stated, “People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

O.J. Simpson pointed out that he was never attracted to Khloé Kardashian’s mother, nor did he ever suspect she was ever attracted to me. “So that was never the case,” he said about his so-called fling with Jenner.

That was when Simpson dismissed any possibility that Khloé was his daughter. “The rumor ain’t true,” he declared. “It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”

Years leading up to Nicole and Ron’s murders, the Simpson and Kardashians were super close. Kris referred to Nicole as her best friend and believed O.J. had murdered her.