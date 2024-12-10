Why Katie Holmes Pushed Back Against Tabloid Report About Her and Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Following her recent clapback at the Daily Mail over a story about her and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, Katie Holmes defended her remarks.

The Daily Mail claimed Suri suddenly became a “rich teenager” after the trust fund from her famous father “kicked in” when she turned 18 earlier this year.

“It is part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18,” a supposed “insider” told the media outlet. “And it is substantial. She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available once she enters her 30s.”

They further claimed that the trust fund was “carefully constructed” so that Suri did not get all the money at once and become overwhelmed.

Not long after the report was published, Holmes took to her Instagram to debunk the claims made by the media outlet. “Completely False. Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up,” she wrote.

Instagram followers flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one pushing back on the “hardships” Holmes and her daughter endure.

“Hey are you worried if you can pay your rent AND eat this month? No? Yea me either,” they wrote. “I wish these were my problems.”

Holmes responded to the comment and stated that she didn’t disagree with the person’s take on her post. However, she still felt speaking out and defending her daughter was important.

“But in the world today, I don’t want a target on my child’s back,” Holmes wrote. “It’s dangerous.”

Her comment received nearly 2,100 likes.

Katie Holmes’ Fans Rally to Support Her After Defending Her and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Again Tabloid Gossip

Other Instagram users came to Holmes’ defense, stating she had the right to stand up for her daughter.

“I’ve been a fan of yours since the Dawson Creek days,” an Instagram user stated. “And I’ve always admired how much of an amazing mother you are to Suri. You’ve gone above and beyond to protect her. The Daily Mail is a trashy website that should have gone away a long time ago.”

Another Instagram user added, “People need to stop saying ‘ignore them!’ in the comments. [Katie Holmes] has a daughter who is not living as a public figure, who’s out in the world, and the Daily Mail has just painted a target on her back. How would you feel if that was your child?!”

Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 to 2012. Suri, their only child, has spent most of her youth with Holmes. She has rarely been seen with her father over the years.