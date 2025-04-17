‘My Wife and Kids’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Poses on Boat, Reveals If She’ll Ever Start an OF Account

Social media is on fire after My Wife And Kids star Parker McKenna Posey broke the internet with a series of string bikini shots that had everyone doing a double-take…and a triple scroll.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, the former child star turned heads in a cream orange string bikini while lounging on a boat with a cityscape backdrop. The bikini, featuring a bold thong design, left little to the imagination, putting her enviable curves on full display. Her brunette locks were tied back but still managed to cascade effortlessly down her back, almost stealing the spotlight from the daring pose she struck on her knees. Topping off the look? A pair of chic white-framed shades that screamed effortless cool.

However, Posey’s thirst trap game comes with a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor…

“Someone asked me what I would name my boat this weekend, & it’s only fitting it would be named ‘Boats & Hoes,'” she joked in the caption.

Of course, comedy film fans know Posey’s tipping her hat to the 2008 Will Ferrell flick, Step Brothers.

Parker McKenna Posey Reveals If She’ll Ever Do OnlyFans…

Parker McKenna Posey’s fans rushed to the comments to praise her bikini on a boat photo spread.

“Gyattttttt it’s the natural still winning for me,” one fan gushed, noting her surgery-free curves. “Real bodies matter!” a second fan declared.

“Love this [Step Brothers] reference! used to yell it at the most inopportune random times,” yet another fan gushed. Posey seemed to relate, replying with several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, one onlooker’s thirst wasn’t quite quenched. They wanted to see much more. “Waiting for your onlyfans,” they wrote in the comments.

While Posey clocked the request, she let the fan know not to hold their breath. “You’ll be waiting forever,” she replied, adding a skull emoji. “Don’t get her twisted cuz she’s showing her bikini suit,’ another fan added.

In the meantime, her Instagram thirst traps will have to hold fans over…