Detroit rapper Sada Baby, best known for his hits “Bloxk Party” and “Whole Lotta Choppas,” was recently arrested in connection with a drug-related charge.

Court records obtained by CBS News reveal that authorities issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old rapper Casada Sorrell, stage name Sada Baby. He was taken into custody on April 9 in Sterling Heights and subsequently transported to the Macomb County Jail, according to the records.

CBS News also reported that Sorrell was arrested earlier this year during a traffic stop due to an outstanding warrant. Authorities revealed that the warrant stemmed from a prior incident involving driving without a license.

Meanwhile, Sada Baby is telling his side of the ordeal.

He recently appeared as a guest on the podcast Politely Raw with Pacman Jones on BetOnline. In a brief five-minute segment, he discussed his infamous Macomb County Jail mugshot, revealing that he intentionally made the expression to “go viral”—a goal he successfully achieved.

Casada Sorrell, AKA Sada Baby’s viral mugshot. (Image via Macomb County Jail)

“Cap. It was Percocets. 10 of ’em,” Soreell explained during his appearance and the podcast. Then, he added: “Super cap. Look, look … I got pulled over for a warrant for driving without a license while I was driving with a license.”

For anyone over 35, “cap” means “lie” in slang.

Sada Baby Thanks Fans For Their Support Following His Arrest

A condensed version of Sorrell’s podcast appearance was shared on Jones’ Instagram. The clip features Sorrell’s heartfelt message to fans expressing their support for him on social media.

“I appreciate everybody, you know, anybody who got a brain can pay attention to me getting targeted for me livin’ where I live at, for me doin’ what I’m doin’,” Sorrell told the former NFL player. “A lot of street officers are too lazy to just type my name into Google and see what I actually am, to think that I would be selling dope, to live in a house as big as I live in as far as I live outside of the city. You know what I’m sayin’?”

“So, I know God got me, and I know, my family know, Pac know, I ain’t never played with my nose in my life. And we know, we know what people look like and what they do when they do play with their nose,” he insisted.

“I ain’t never had no cocaine on me, never had no heroin on me. No, none of that. It was some Percs. … They just mad that my lawyer is a great lawyer. He got it dropped down to a $200 fine, so they put an entry warrant in on me. I can’t do nothin’ about it. I’m glad I got it over with. We gonna go to court, and I’m gonna keep prayin’, and we gonna win again,” Sada Baby added.

Sorrell pleaded not guilty to the drug charge, and a personal bond of $5,000 was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.