sydney-sweeney-wears-extremely-short-tennis-dress-in-new-photos

Sydney Sweeney is serving looks on the tennis court, rocking ultra-short skirts that are a total ace in the fashion game.

The 27-year-old lit up Instagram in a dazzling butter-yellow ensemble that’s equal parts sporty and sweet. Picture this: a charming cap-sleeve tee paired with a matching mini skirt that radiates sunshine vibes. Her toned legs and sculpted arms stole the spotlight in the shots taken by Amber Asaly. To top it all off? Chunky white Miu Miu sneakers and perfectly scrunched crew socks for a bit of retro-chic flair.

In the first photo of the series, the Immaculate star struck a dynamic pose, leaning over the net with one foot lifted, a tennis ball in one hand and a racket in the other, perfectly capturing the energy of the moment.

Her blonde locks flowed freely, styled in effortless beach waves. The Euphoria star kept it chic with a minimal glam vibe—feathered brows, a dewy complexion, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink pout. Later, she served more than just looks as she posed in front of a stunning sunset and palm trees, casually bouncing a ball on her racket like the queen of multitasking.

“Let’s play ball,” Sweeney wrote alongside the shots shared with her over 24.5 million followers.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney Sporting a Short Tennis Dress

In no time, fans were swarming Sweeney’s comments section on her tennis-themed post.

“Is there anything in this world that you don’t know how to do? You are the best,” one fan marveled. “Serving,” another fan wrote, adding a hands clapping emoji.

Of course, more than few thirst quenched onlookers seemed to be more focused on Sweeney than the game at hand.

“God I love golf,” one fan joked in the comments.

“Can we play video games instead?” the official account for video game retailer GameStop asked.

In all fairness, we’re pretty sure “play ball’ is much more associated with baseball than tennis. Maybe the Madame Web star was foreshadowing her next photo spread…