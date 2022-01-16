Why Kate Middleton Looked Different In Her 40th Birthday Photo Campaign

Kate Middleton just released some photos taken by renowned Italian photographer, Paolo Roversi in celebration of the Duchess’s 40th birthday she celebrated earlier this week, and the pics are turning heads. Looking like a classic renaissance painting, the piece of art seems to capture a more elegant and softer side of the duchess. A side few of us have ever seen before, and she truly looks the part. A true princess in the making.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The first thing that sets these stunning portraits apart is how they were taken. Normally pictures of Kate show her saturated with color and light, and often very high contrast tones accentuating her. Whereas, these photos were taken with a black and white lens, and seem to capture and elegance only hinted at before. Even her pose facing left is meant to symbolize her looking to the past for answers, seeking advice from those who came before her.

As reported by InStyle, the look for the portrait ” was inspired by photographer Cecil Beaton’s portraits of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother from the mid century.” What sets Kate’s pics apart from those portraits is that they chose to reject any signs of outward wealth here. She is not donned in jewels and gems, but rather, looks more grounded as a result with the two pieces of jewelry she has on in the pic very much there for a reason.

The Duchess Highlights Those Who Came Before Her

She is seen wearing the late Diana’s ring as well as her classic teardrop earrings, to great effect. It is a lovely homage to the person who came before her, and shows she takes her role very seriously. “The jewelry symbolizes her understanding that the institution she inherits is not without scars, and that Diana’s legacy will not be forgotten.”

The fact is, Kate is (potentially) inheriting quite a title and quite the responsibility, and with portraits like this, it’s clear she is exactly where she is supposed to be.

