Why Fans Think Selena Gomez, Chris Evans Are Dating

Rumors have been flying lately about a potential romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, but as more time has gone by and the pair haven’t been seen together, some are wondering if this was just a hunch gone wrong.

Fans started to suspect the two were spending time together after Evans followed the Only Murders in the Building star on Instagram. A 2015 clip of Gomez calling the Captain America actor her celebrity crush then resurfaced, adding fuel to the dating-rumor fire. In the video, she says, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”

Shortly after, pictures popped up on Twitter of the two leaving a studio together, but those turned out to be fake.

A Clue In Evans’ Insta Post

However, some fans are still holding out hope for a romance between the two, and they’re looking to Evans’ Instagram account for proof. The actor has recently started posting clips of himself playing the piano, and some eagle-eyed viewers think they’ve spotted Gomez in his latest video.

Some are claiming they can see the reflection of a dark-haired person in the shiny surface of the piano, and wonder if it could be the Wizards of Waverly Place star.

Is Gomez Wearing His Sweater?

Gomez herself inadvertently started the rumor mill up again when she went to see longtime friend Taylor Swift perform on Saturday Night Live last weekend. The “Shake It Off” singer posted a TikTok with Gomez, who is wearing a white cable knit sweater. Viewers quickly jumped to the conclusion that the actress was wearing the same sweater Evans wore in Knives Out.

Even though many on the internet are claiming all this adds up to the two being a couple, there really is no proof that Gomez and Evans have ever even met. Only time will tell if the stars are really dating, but all signs point to this being a story invented by overenthusiastic fans.