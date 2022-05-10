Whoopi Goldberg Was ‘Testy’ During ‘The View’ Auditions For New Co-Host, New Memoir Claims

A former prospective co-host for The View recently released a new memoir and went into detail about her experience auditioning for the show, including some “cringeworthy” claims about Whoopi Goldberg. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what happened behind the scenes during her audition with The View in her new book Love Me As I Am, and says the experience was “cold, unfriendly, and standoffish.”

Garcelle Beauvais Unloads On ‘The View’ In New Book

In 2015, The View had a co-host shakeup after the departure of Rosie O’Donnell, leading to a search for a new host to replace her. Real Housewives alum Garcelle Beauvais was more than happy to toss her hat into the ring for consideration and scored an audition, which she was initially thrilled over. That thrill soon soured, however, when she arrived for her turn at the table to find the energy on the set to be “so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for,” she wrote.

‘Appalled’ At Whoopi Goldberg’s Behavior

In particular, Beauvais wrote that she was “disappointed” by longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s demeanor towards the talk show’s producers. “I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” Beauvais recalled. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!”

Beauvais bemoaned the lack of a warm welcome, writing, “Here I was the eager new kid in class and I ran smack dab into the reality of an uninviting workplace.” She continued, “There was a brief nonchalant recognition that I was the co-host up to bat that week. No greetings or welcoming niceties, just a hey and they continued on with the [top-of-the-morning] meeting [with producers]. Okay.” The lack of niceties didn’t stop there.

She went on to add that though she did alright on camera, she was unsure about how it went over because “nobody” talked to her or gave any feedback after the cameras shut off. On camera wasn’t much better, the RHOBH star remembered. She recalled feeling as if Goldberg and fellow co-hosts Rosie Perez and Nicole Wallace “contradicted” most of what she had to say during the show, so she changed her strategy.

Conflict With Rosie Perez

Rather than hopping in with her opinions immediately, Beauvais “would just settle for piggybacking on whatever they said,” but she noted, “that didn’t work either.” At one point, as she was right in the middle of making a point, Beauvais claimed that Perez kicked her beneath the table, describing it as a “you’re-talking-too-much signal kick!”

She said after the show, Perez approached her off-camera and said, “‘Girl, you know, I just wanted you to know that you needed to be quiet. I thought you were gonna go on too long. You know, we have a system here and we know when the other one is about to talk. So I just wanted to stop you from talking too much.’” Beauvais recalled thinking to herself, “What kind of system is that where grown women kick each other like f*cking mules? Was this a new type of morse code or something? GTFOOH!”

How Beauvais Feels About ‘The View’ Now

Page Six caught up with the model-turned-actress to follow up on her memoir claims, and she insisted that she wasn’t “making this sh*t up,” adding, “If these stories happened and it’s my memoir, then I’m talking about it. It was unfortunate because I’m still such a fan and even still record the show.” In fact, Beauvais said she was partial to Sunny Hostin, calling the co-host “great” and praising her fellow co-hosts as “smart.”

She even made up with Goldberg in time to give her a head’s up about what was in the book. “Of course I addressed it with Whoopi. She didn’t remember,” Beauvais explained. “But I told her because I didn’t want to go into the film like I was bamboozling her. That’s not my thing. So it was important that she knew that was in my book. We’re all good now.” Beauvais has not reunited with Rosie Perez, however, so her feelings about the Birds Of Prey star have likely not changed.

