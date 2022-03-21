Why Whoopi Goldberg Is The Only Regular Co-Host On ‘The View’

COVID restrictions have made everything more complicated, including shooting daytime TV. The View was recently cut down to a three-person panel, with Whoopi Goldberg as the only regular host. So, where have the rest of the hosts gone?

Goldberg: ‘It’s Been Insane And Crazy’

“So none of the people that they introduced are here today,” Goldberg said at the beginning of the show, referring to The View’s opening credits. She then introduced the guest hosts Ana Navarro and Eboni K. Williams.

Without a real explanation, Whoopi Goldberg announces only 3 co-hosts for The View today, one of which is a guest."You can't believe the day we've had. It's been insane and crazy and yes, there are only three of us today." pic.twitter.com/bHS9H7ZmOI — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 18, 2022

“You can’t believe the day we’ve had,” Goldberg replied. “It’s been insane and crazy and yes, there are only three of us today.” Navarro chimed in, joking, “Poor Eboni came in to say hello to me this morning and I was like, ‘Look, don’t get close!’”

Beyond that, there was no real explanation as to where hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines were, but many assumed COVID played a part in their absence from the show.

Where Are The Rest Of The Hosts?

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, another guest host, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which explains why she wasn’t on the show this week. Behar’s absence was also COVID-related. Last week, the show announced that she would be taking a few days off after being in close contact with someone who had COVID.

Hey guys – after dodging COVID for 2 1/2 yrs, including during the 2/20 Munich Sec Conf, a bunch of international & domestic travel, & when most of the West Wing had it — it finally got me! I'm feeling crummy, but am grateful to be double vaxxed & boosted.



Stay safe, friends! — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) March 18, 2022

Hostin and Haines were missing from The View as well, but not because of illness. Haines has been gone because she’s taping the game show The Chase. Hostin’s reason is more simple: she just had the day off.

‘The View’s COVID Protocols

Like all TV shows, The View has had lots of set complications due to the pandemic. Goldberg, Navarro, and Hostin have all missed episodes of the show after testing positive for COVID. What adds to the set upheaval is the fact that the hosts of The View often act with an abundance of caution.

The hosts are regularly tested, and have gone remote after false positives, exposure to someone with COVID, and when family or friends get sick. Even though fans of the show love to watch the regular co-hosts interact and debate, it’s nice to know the cast and crew of The View are working hard to make sure everyone stays healthy.

More News From Suggest

Whoopi Goldberg Reignites Feud With Bill Maher Over COVID Jokes

Martha Stewart Started Out In Commercials, Including This Very Disturbing Cigarette Ad

Drew Barrymore’s Silent Movie Star Grandmother Looks Just Like Her, See The Photos