Whoopi Goldberg Reignites Feud With Bill Maher Over COVID Jokes

Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Maher reignited their feud on a recent episode of The View after some recent comments the Real Time host made about COVID-19 mandates. This is just the latest topic the two have disagreed on.

The hosts of The View were discussing Robert Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vax statements and Goldberg was quick to draw comparisons between Kennedy’s opinions and Maher’s own. While Maher is not anti-vax, Goldberg chided the political commentator for his flippant remarks about the inconvenience of mask mandates and vaccine checks.

In a clip from his own show, Maher — joined by journalist Bari Weiss and New York Congressman Ritchie Torres — complained about the lack of normalcy in today’s world, blaming it on the precautions many are taking against COVID.

“I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore — your masked, paranoid world,” Maher said. “You go out, it’s silly now! You have to have a mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster. They scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas. You are.”

Goldberg slammed Maher for his comments, saying, “That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids. To people who have lost family members or dear friends to this. Listen: nobody on the planet really wants to go through this….This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

The actress directed her comments at Maher, saying if he finds it all so inconvenient, he should just stay home. “You don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody. Because if you’re the one who’s not paying attention, and coughing and sneezing, then stay out of the public, man. Nobody wants this. I don’t want it.”

“I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated — little kids under the age of 5 or people with health conditions,” she continued. “How dare you be so flippant, man?”

Their Previous Feud

Goldberg’s co-hosts agreed with her; Sara Haines posited that, while these regulations feel unnatural now, they’ll soon be normalized. “I think there’s a prudence we’ve learned with the masks, the hand sanitizing, that, kind of like 9/11 with flying, is always going to be here now,” she shared. “There’s a new normal. In the beginning, post-9/11, people didn’t want to fly. And the security measures felt like, ‘Uh, how do we do this?’ Now it’s the norm.”

This isn’t the first time Goldberg and Maher have sparred over their differing opinions. They previously publicly duked it out over the inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — the unofficial “Black national anthem — at some NFL football games.

