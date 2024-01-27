Who is Usher’s Girlfriend? All About His Longtime Love Jenn Goicoechea

As Usher prepares to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII, many fans are wondering about the R&B star’s girlfriend and key supporter, Jenn Goicoechea.

According to multiple outlets, Usher and Goicoechea were first linked in Oct. 2019. Due to being a music executive, Usher likely met his girlfriend through mutual connections within the industry.

According to her LinkedIn, Goicoechea has been the director of rhythm and soul at ASCAP. Through that position, she is responsible for discovering and fostering urban (Hip-Hop/R&B) songwriters, composers, and music publishers. She is also responsible for maintaining relationships in the entertainment industry and managing budgets for activations in the SE markets.

Before her start in the entertainment industry, Usher’s girlfriend shadowed her mother, Barbara. According to PEOPLE, Barbara has been director of operations at Miami’s event and multimedia production company ACT Productions since 1988. Through shadowing her mother, Jenn was able to secure the position of assistant to singer Ciara.

Since the beginning of their relationship, Jenn has been a key supporter of Usher. In 2020, they welcomed their first child, Sovereign Bo. This was her first child and Usher’s third. A little over a year later, they welcomed their second child, Sire Castrello.

Prior to dating Jenn, Usher married his former girlfriend/manager Grace Migue in 2015. They ended their marriage in 2018 and did not have any children together. He shares two children, Usher V and Naviyd, with his first wife, Tameka Foster, who he was married to from 2007 to 2009.

Usher Has Praised Girlfriend and ‘Best Friend’ Jenn Goicoechea For Parenting Style Balance

During a 2022 interview with Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Usher spoke about his relationship with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

“I got an amazing partner in life, Jennifer Goicoechea,” he explained. “Yeah, my momma like her and love her too. Hard to accomplish that too, those two things.”

Usher also had nothing but praise for Goicoechea for creating a balance in their parenting styles. “She’s better at it than me in many lights,” he reportedly stated. “I’m a man-man, so I’m like, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ And I might be a little more disciplinary at times. If there’s a slap and a hug, I’m the slap and she’s the hug. But that creates balance.”

Usher then showed his appreciation by stating, “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”