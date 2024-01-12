Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Teased in New Trailer

Usher is generating excitement among fans with a recently released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The “Yeah” singer is set to lead the show on February 11th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A glimpse into Usher’s upcoming plans was unveiled through a captivating one-minute hype video. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through 30 years of his illustrious career. The video commences with a soul-stirring gospel choir rendition of “Peace Up,” while other passionate fans echo their sentiments over the accompaniment of a church organ.

As a tribute to the track that serves as the video’s soundtrack, the choir harmoniously adds the iconic phrase “A-town down” from the sensational 2004 hit collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris, “Yeah!”

After a woman utters the phrase “take that and rewind it back,” the camera gracefully transports us back in time to the year 1998. This was a pivotal moment for Usher, following the success of his second album, “My Way,” released in 1997. The album catapulted the talented singer into global stardom. Of course, this was thanks to the irresistible charm of chart-topping hits like “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Nice & Slow.”

Within this captivating clip, we catch a glimpse of a youthful, pre-fame Usher, adorned with a beaming smile, as he finds himself in the studio. Beside him, a lively group of girls flaunt their double-dutch skills, playfully showing that “Yeah!” holds a special place in their hearts as their favorite song.

Usher is Joined by Several Celebrity Cameos in His Super Bowl Halftime Tease

The popular song from 2004 resurfaces and undergoes creative reinterpretations by various musical talents. It includes a marching band, a flutist playing in the subway, a teenage string quartet, a beatbox crew at a late-night diner, and a pianist. Notably, J Balvin joins in the fun, recreating the iconic oven door meme. All of this is showcased alongside footage of Ush delivering an incredible performance on stage.

Jung Kook, another friend and collaborator of BTS singer, makes a brief cameo in the music video. Joining him is NBA superstar LeBron James, who can’t resist singing along to the unforgettable chorus of the hit song.

The clip ends with Usher standing against a red background, wearing shades an open black shirt, and matching gloves. He swings his signature U pendant around his neck. The legendary artist punches out framed by the words “One performance. 30 years in the making.”

Of course, Usher dropped that he was taking on the Super Bowl Halftime show back in September. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said in a statement. ” I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”