Who Is Olivia Holzmacher, Joe Burrow’s Longtime Girlfriend

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows is extremely successful on the field, even winning the Heisman Trophy in 2019. We know all about his life on the football field, but what about his romantic life?

Who Is Olivia Holzmacher?

Burrows met his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, while they were both enrolled at Ohio State University. Burrows graduated with a degree in consumer and family financial services, while Holzmacher earned a degree in data analytics.

She’s been cheering him on from the sidelines since 2017, following him from Ohio State to LSU after Burrows transferred in 2018. “When you fangirl your own boyfriend,” she captioned a 2019 photo of the two of them on the field.

She was also there when he accepted the Heisman trophy in December of 2019. “I’m so proud of you! The best weekend ever!” she captioned a photo of the couple, all dressed up for the ceremony. “I’m so thankful to have played for two of the best programs in the country,” Burrow said at the time. “I wouldn’t have traded my journey for anything.”

She’s Been By His Side Through It All

Holzmacher continued to support him as he moved from college football to the NFL. In 2020, he was invited to the NFL Draft and was selected first overall by the Bengals. Holzmacher commemorated the moment with an Instagram post with a sweet caption.

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you!” she wrote. “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

What Does Holzmacher Do?

So, what does Holzmacher do while Burrows plays football? According to her LinkedIn page, she is currently working as a senior process specialist and analyst for Kroger, the grocery store chain.

She also travels a lot; usually, to Burrows’ games. Her Instagram account, which she does not frequently post on, is full of pictures of her attending games decked out in Bengals merch. Her photos from the stands usually feature friends who tag along as Holzmacher cheers on her boyfriend.

Holzmacher and Burrows seem to be very happy together, and many wonder if there might be wedding bells in their future. Neither one has said anything publicly — they’re only 25, after all — but the couple appear to be completely in love.

