Who Is Mia Blanchard? All About Gypsy Rose’s Sister



Gypsy Rose Blanchard is relishing precious family moments following her release from prison on Dec. 28. One of her cherished companions during this time is her half-sister, Mia Blanchard.

Born in 1991 to Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard and Rod Blanchard, Gypsy experienced her parents’ separation shortly after her birth. Rod later remarried Kristy Blanchard, and the couple welcomed two children — including Mia.

Despite the ten-year age difference, Gypsy and Mia maintained a close bond during Gypsy’s time behind bars. This culminated in a heartwarming reunion upon her release. Days after Gypsy’s return, she shared a photo with her sister, captioned “the sweetest hello, welcome home sister.”

Who Is Mia Blanchard?

Mia Blanchard, the youngest of Rod’s children, was born on June 26, 2001. She was raised in Louisiana before Gypsy’s relocation to Missouri by her mother.

In 2023, Mia celebrated her 22nd birthday in Lafayette, Louisiana, with Kristy leaving a loving comment on Mia’s birthday post, stating, “Absolutely beautiful. Dad and I did good! We love you.”

After graduating high school in 2019, Mia pursued nursing at the University of Louisiana, earning her white coat in February 2022. Actively involved in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Mia frequently shares special moments with her sorority sisters, from bid day to memorable events. Additionally, she is a passionate football fan, regularly attending the Ragin’ Cajuns’ games to show her support.

Mia has an older brother, Dylan, who has remained the most private of the three siblings. In December 2020, Mia shared a holiday picture with her parents and Dylan, capturing a moment of togetherness.

Earlier that year, Mia provided a glimpse into her relationship with Dylan through an Instagram Story, sharing a warm embrace during a boat day outing.