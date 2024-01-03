Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Mom’s Mental Health, ‘Psychopath’ Claims

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her childhood with her mother, Dee Dee, and what it was like to grow up in the care of someone suffering from severe mental health issues, including Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy (MSP).

Ahead of the upcoming Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her open and honest approach to discussing her past.

During the conversation, the interviewer revealed that a doctor featured in the documentary called Dee Dee Blanchard a “psychopath.” Gypsy Rose Blanchard, however, doesn’t necessarily agree with the diagnosis.

“I actually didn’t know that. So you just told me something I didn’t know,” Gypsy said of the doctor’s claim. “I don’t think that that is an accurate description.”

“I know that she suffered from mental health issues but I am not even close to having a Ph.D. to know what the definitions of a psychopath are. But to that effect, the way it’s used in a common, insulting kind of way, [that is] absolutely not [true]. She was a very sick lady that had a lot of mental health issues and she would have needed medication.”

“She would have needed mental health therapy, and she wasn’t getting treated for it. So that’s what I think the issue with my mom was, I don’t think she was a devious person. I just think that she would have needed a lot of mental health therapy and help.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Learns More About Her Life Every Day

For Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the doctor’s claims that her mother was a “psychopath” came as a surprise. That said, it was far from the first time she’s received new information about her mother, or even herself, for that matter.

“There’s a lot to unpack in my life, and I only know my perspective,” she explained. “So when I’m talking with family, I’m constantly learning new revelations from them that I had no idea about. So it’s like I’ve got my version of my life and then everybody else has their own version of things. I’m piecing things together as I go.”

Now that she’s out of prison and starting her life over with her husband, Ryan Anderson, as well as her father and stepmother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’s simply doing her best to get the most out of every day.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day,” she said. “Just trying to be really present in the moment and enjoy the time that I have because everyone says, if you blink, your life is over. So I’m enjoying like, for the last 8.5 years, I’ve been excited about this new life and just ready to start it. Every day is a day-by-day type of process for me.”