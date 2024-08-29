Who is Lana Del Rey’s Rumored Boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene? All About the Swamp Boat Captain

It seems pop star Lana Del Rey went to the Bayou to find a boyfriend to give her the ol’ big easy: swamp boat captain Jeremy Dufrene. This month, the sultry singer ignited romance rumors with Dufrene, a Louisiana-based alligator tour guide.

According to Page Six Del Rey and the rugged gator handler met in March 2019.

That year, Del Rey captured attention by dating Oklahoma police officer Sean Larkin. She later became linked to several musicians, including country singer Clayton Johnson and Jack Donoghue.

While it isn’t totally confirmed, there seems to be something going on here between Del Rey and Dufrene.

Just days ago, the “F*cked My Way Up” crooner was spotted at the Reading Festival holding hands with Dufrene. Though the fan-captured moment (later shared to TikTok) was brief, the duo looked fetching and happy together.

Just who is this mysterious Jeremy Dufrene and why does it seem as though Lana Del Rey might be adding him to an impressive list of suitors?

All About Lana Del Rey’s Possible New Boyfriend, Swamp Boat Captain Jeremy Dufrene

Dufrene is employed at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, Louisiana, where he navigates the renowned Bayou des Allemands, famously dubbed the “Catfish Capital of the World.” Although the exact duration of his tenure with the company remains uncertain, he has been a part of the team since at least 2015.

Dufrene holds a baby gator. (Image via Instagram / Airboat Tours by Arthur)

According to Page Six, he has had the opportunity through his gig to meet numerous A-listers, including Glen Powell, Emma Roberts, and Kate Hudson, while giving tours.

Dufrene appears to have children from a previous relationship. The swamp boat captain, whose Instagram is private, has given glimpses of his daughters on social media. Meanwhile, Del Rey has no children. However, at 39, perhaps that quickly ticking biological clock and her maternal instincts are calling out to her.

In March 2019, Del Rey participated in one of Dufrene’s tours while attending the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in Louisiana. “I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey,” he gushed on social media at the time.

They reportedly began following each other on social media shortly thereafter. Of course, a mutual Instagram follow is the most solid foundation for a long-lasting relationship available in the year of our lord 2024.

In May 2024, Del Rey appeared to rekindle her partnership with Dufrene for yet another tour.

“Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with some buddies then.

Of course, this brings us full circle to spotting them holding hands just days ago… From all of us at Suggest, mazel tov!