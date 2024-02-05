Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey in Grammys Acceptance Speech, Draws Mixed Reaction

Giving credit where credit is due, Taylor Swift praised fellow artist Lana Del Rey during her Album of the Year acceptance speech.

Del Rey was one of the nominees for Album of the Year for her Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Blvd. Among the others who were nominated were SZA for SOS, Olivia Rodrigo for GUTS, and Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor Swift spoke of Del Rey. “I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift explained. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now.”

Although Taylor Swift’s praise was genuine, critics took to X (formerly Twitter) to quickly give a cynical take. “As she says while holding the award Lana just lost,” one critic wrote.

Another critic said that the award should have gone to Del Rey instead. “She looks so uncomfortable and it’s justified,” they said about Del Rey. “I feel Taylor clearly has more pity than respect for her.”

Taylor Swift her fourth Album of the Year award during the 2024 Grammys. She previously tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon with three of the awards. She made Grammy history by being the first person to achieve four Album of the Year awards.

Taylor Swift is Focused on Her Work and Less About Winning Awards

Also during her Album of the Year speech, Taylor Swift spoke about how her focus is her work.

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life,” she said. “But I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack to code to a bridge I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.”

Taylor Swift then said that the award for her is the work. “All I wanna do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy.”

Along with Album of the Year, Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album. She was nominated for Record of the Year; Song of the Year; Best Pop Solo Performance; and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

While accepting Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. “This is my 13th Grammy,” Swift stated on stage. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.”

She then stated that her brand new album comes out on April 19.