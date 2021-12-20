Who Is Emily Osment’s Boyfriend? Everything We Know About Her Love Life

Emily Osment was just 13-years-old when she landed the role of Lilly Truscott on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. When the show ended after four seasons, Osment reprised her role as Lily in Hannah Montana: The Movie and The Suite Life on Deck. She also went on to establish herself as a talented adult actress on shows such as Young & Hungry, Mom, The Kominsky Method, and Pretty Smart. But when it comes to her love life, this 29-year-old starlet keeps things pretty quiet. Who is Emily Osment dating? Here’s what we know about Emily Osment’s boyfriend.

Emily Osment’s Dating History

While Osment has been guarded when it comes to her personal life, we do know a little bit about her dating history. Back in 2009, the Pretty Smart star was linked to fellow Disney Channel alum and MKTO singer Tony Oller after they were photographed being cute and cuddly with each other at a number of different events. There have also been reports that Osment dated actor Nathan Keyes, who starred with her in the 2013 TV series Cleaners.

The ex-boyfriend we know the most about is fellow Disney star Jimmy Tatro. In a 2014 meet-and-greet interview at the University of California, Riverside, Tatro confirmed they were dating and revealed that they had met through a mutual friend. The couple appeared together in a cute short on YouTube called Fighting Couple, as well as in a silly video on Tatro’s YouTube channel called Drunk Questions.

While we don’t know for sure how long Osment and Tatro were together, some outlets have reported that they lasted about two years, from 2013 until 2015. Since splitting from Osment, Trato moved on and recently started dating actress Zoey Deutch.

Who Is She Dating Now?

According to Distractify, Osment began dating a non-famous guy named Jim Gilbert sometime in 2016. While the couple rarely appeared in public together, Osment was not shy about mentioning her boyfriend on social media every now and then.

"I'm not sure if there is a type of therapy for this." -my therapist boyfriend — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) October 19, 2016

Gilbert also popped up on Osment’s Instagram every so often, though all traces of him have now been deleted and the two no longer follow each other. As far as we can tell, the couple was broken up by 2019, when Osment made it pretty clear she was single in an interview with Atwood Magazine. “Relationships are such a big inspiration for me…and I’ve been single for quite some time now – and it’s been so great! It’s nice to sort of give yourself that freedom and sort of grow on your own before you find someone new to grow with you.”

So is Emily Osment dating anyone now? We know she’s with someone, as she’s referenced having a partner as recently as October 2021. When talking about her busy career and the support system she relies on with Decider.com, she said, “[I have] a really nice community with the people I keep around me. I talk to my parents before I take a job, I talk to my partner before I take a job, I talk to my dog before I take a job. I’m like, ‘What’s gonna be the best decision for me right now?’ But it’s a decision to be made by everyone in your life and I love that.”

Clearly, Osment is serious about her partner if she turns to him for life and career advice. Her mystery man also pops up on her Instagram every so often, though he’s never identified by name. But according to some sleuthing done by TheThings.com, he’s a dude named Jack Anthony. And apparently, Osment took him to his first Phish show.

We certainly do wish these two the best if they are, in fact, a couple!