olivia-munn-turns-heads-in-skintight-gown-following-flaunting-scars-in-skims-ad

Olivia Munn stood out in a form-fitting green gown at a recent event just after showing off her mastectomy scars.

The 44-year-old actress was celebrated at InStyle’s Imagemaker Awards on Thursday night for her advocacy in breast cancer awareness, following her candid revelations about her recent battles with an aggressive form of the disease.

At the high-profile event where she received the Woman of Impact Award, Munn wore a stunning dark green slip dress. The gown showed more skin than she had previously revealed during her cancer battle.

The slinky dress boasted a daring low back, which flaunted her mastectomy scars. She shared images of the gown on her Instagram.

“Last night was magical. I’m so grateful to be honored with the inaugural Woman of Impact Award @instylemagazine,” she wrote in part alongside the images.

Olivia Munn First Revealed Her Scars Earlier This Week

Munn revealed her scars for the first time in a Skims ad campaign in collaboration with Susan G. Komen earlier this week. Ten percent of bra sales until October 31 will be donated to the charity’s breast cancer research efforts.

In a stunning display, Munn posed in Skims’ viral nipple bra and even bared her top in select shots. She also shared how the photoshoot for Kim Kardashian’s underwear line empowered her and boosted her confidence.

“In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought.”

She added, “I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending.”

Meanwhile, John Mulaney, who shares two children with Munn, including their 1-month-old daughter Méi, surprised his wife by presenting an award and delivering a heartfelt speech in her honor.

“She shared her story to help anyone she could. According to the National Cancer Institute, in the week after Olivia shared the story of her breast cancer journey, there was a 4,000 percent increase in women visiting the breast cancer risk assessment,” Mulaney said. “That was the first week. Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me.”

Reflecting on the numerous surgeries his now-wife underwent, Mulaney shared her poignant words with the audience. “She said, ‘I’m scared, but I’m taking all of this and I’m not going to let it hang over our lives. I’m moving past it.’

“I thought how lucky our kids are to have you as their mother. How lucky I am to have you as my partner in life.”