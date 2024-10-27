the-grateful-dead-bassist-phil-lesh-dies-at-84

Phil Lesh, a founding member and bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 84. According to a post on his Instagram, Lesh “passed peacefully” while surrounded by his family.

“Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love,” the post read in part. “We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

Phil Lesh performs with Phil Lesh & Friends at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Shorefront Park on July 22, 2023, in Patchogue, NY. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Born in 1940, Lesh grew up in the lively postwar counterculture of Berkeley, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area. His musical journey began with the classical violin, which he later exchanged for the trumpet.

In the early 1960s, he crossed paths with banjo player Jerry Garcia, who later invited him to join his rock band, The Warlocks, as their bassist, which was an instrument Lesh had never played. Nevertheless, he accepted the offer, and in 1965, The Grateful Dead was formed, with Lesh gradually discovering his place within the improvisation-driven ensemble.

L-R: Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh of “The Grateful Dead” ham it up for a portrait session circa 1968 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Malcolm Lubliner/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Dead seamlessly blended rock, jazz, and folk music, ultimately becoming one of the most influential bands in American history.

Phil Lesh Was Also the Lead Vocalist in Hallmark Grateful Dead Tunes

Throughout the Grateful Dead’s decades of musical evolution, Phil Lesh lent his voice as the lead vocalist on several of the band’s most iconic tracks. Notably, he sang “Box of Rain” from the 1970 album American Beauty, a song he co-wrote with long-time lyricist Robert Hunter, as well as “Unbroken Chain” from the 1974 album From the Mars Hotel.

Phil Lesh and Bob Weir of The Dead perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 16, 2009, in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

After 30 years, the band disbanded. However, Lesh emerged as, in the words of Rolling Stone, “an active keeper of its live flame.” He went on to lead a new improvisational ensemble known as Phil and Friends, frequently performing in the Bay Area in the years leading up to his passing.

Of course, fans flooded social media to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

“RIP Phil! Please give Jerry a huge hug from all of us!” one fan wrote on X. “Sail on sailor… your long strange trip just began a new chapter,” another fan added.

Tonight from 9-10PM we will shine in tie-dye to honor the life and legacy of Phil Lesh @GratefulDead pic.twitter.com/13jYDj4Wnn — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 25, 2024

“I’ve gotta be honest, the Phil Lesh death is hitting a lot harder than I thought it would,” another fan wrote. “I guess when an artist is a part of your life for 30 years, it’s a blow. I’ve spent many nights over many years watching that man play music.”

Lesh is survived by his wife, Jill, and their two sons, Grahame and Brian.