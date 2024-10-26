Sofía Vergara Stuns Fans With Throwback Snapshot in Tiny String Bikini

Sofía Vergara recently shared a sizzling photo from her 90s model heydays, featuring her nubile beach body in a string bikini.

In the Instagram photo, the actress looked stunning in a green bikini with black rings on the front, posing elegantly between palm trees in Miami. Her honey-blond hair was styled in waves and flowed behind her. She kept her makeup natural, finishing with nude lip gloss.

“tbt Miami🌴,” the 52-year-old actress wrote alongside the image of her much younger self.

Of course, her over 35 million followers on Instagram flooded the comments to lavish praise on the stunning throwback pic.

“The true definition of a fine wine and an absolute Goddess 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed. “Your like the perfect woman oh lord 🥰,” a second fan enthused. “Bring it back queen🔥❤️,’ a third fan chimed in.

Yet another not at all unhinged fan added: “crazy idea but let’s get married 🔥❤️.”

Meanwhile, another fan compared Sofía’s beauty to a Hollywood icon.

“Appreciate the beauty of others! I am certain she hasn’t had any surgery. She possesses a natural beauty, reminiscent of Sophia Loren! Sophia, you are truly incredible! ❤️😍,” they wrote.

Sofía Vergara Posted the Bikini Throwback Just After Declaring the Was Single Yet Again

However, it seems the alluring Instagram post might be something of a thirst trap. Vergara posted the striking photo not long after giving an update on her relationship status.

“I was talking yesterday about [dating] because now I’m single so … kind of single,” she recently told Us Weekly.

She didn’t go into detail about her relationship status. However, she mentioned that she thinks New York City has a more diverse dating scene than Los Angeles.

In October 2023, Vergara was linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after they were seen enjoying dinner together at Funke restaurant in Los Angeles.

Vergara and Saliman went public with their relationship roughly two months after she and her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023, ending their seven-year marriage. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

She later stated that their relationship ended because she was finished having children. Meanwhile, she claimed Manganiello envisioned a future with kids.

Joe has since happily begun a new chapter with 35-year-old actress and television reporter Caitlin O’Connor. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Meanwhile, Joe has since begun a relationship with 35-year-old actress and TV reporter Caitlin O’Connor. The couple made their red carpet debut in December 2023 and took their relationship public on Instagram in February.