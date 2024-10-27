Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Horrific Injuries From Performing Her Own Stunts in New Photos

Kate Beckinsale wants her fans to know she did her own stunts in her latest film, and she has the receipts to prove it.

On Saturday, October 26, the 51-year-old actress pushed back at a report that claimed stunt doubles handled most of the stunts in her new action thriller, Canary Black.

Kate Beckinsale showed off her injuries from working on ‘Canary Black’, where she performed her own stunts. (Image via Instagram / Kate Beckinsale)

Beckinsale posted a screenshot on her Instagram featuring The Guardian‘s review of her movie, published on Friday, October 25.

“Stunt doubles probably did the heavy lifting in the blurrily edited hand-to-hand combat scenes and sequences where [her character] flies through the air holding on to a massive drone, but you can see it’s clearly Beckinsale running around in the medium shots and closeups,” the reviewer assumed.

The reviewer also noted that the Underworld actress seemed unscathed in the action flick. “Apart from the odd makeup-made bruise or scratch, Beckinsale looks unrealistically chic throughout.”

Kate Beckinsale Pushes Back at Allegations That She Didn’t Do Many Stunts in Her New Movie

Shooting back at the review, the actress shared several photos showcasing the bruises, bumps, and injuries she incurred while filming Canary Black. One image also featured Beckinsale in a harness, presumably used for executing some of the stunts.

The 51-year-old actress shared photos of her bruised elbows, scraped knees, and injured fingers. (Image via Instagram / Kate Beckinsale)

She also posted videos on Instagram demonstrating her impressive execution of some challenging stunts. “Kicking impeccably chic ass 🩷and a couple of close ups doesn’t half hurt lol,” she wrote alongside the footage and images.

Kate shared close-up images of her bruises, swollen fingers, and a photo highlighting some tender marks on her torso. (Image via Instagram / Kate Beckinsale)

Meanwhile, Laura Vörtler, Beckinsale’s stunt double for Canary Black, praised her work in a comment on the Instagram post. “as Kate’s Stunt Double on this job I can attest she did a huge bit more [than] medium and close up shots on that one!I🙄,” Vörlter noted.

“I was seriously impressed with Kate’s physical ability, endurance and performance, and most of all her attitude! she’s a total Badass and never complained and showed all the men out there who’s Boss🔥⚡️love you @katebeckinsale 🫶,” the stunt performer added.

Beckinsale didn’t give any further details about the cause of her bruises and scrapes. (Image via Instagram / Kate Beckinsale)

Of course, fans also rallied behind Kate to show their support.

“That looks 🔥 Now let’s give men high heels and tight clothes and let them do the same stunts 😂 They would cry,” one fan gushed.

Canary Black is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.