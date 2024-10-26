ufo-sightings-captured-on-video-near-indiana-airbase-terrifies-locals

Mysterious glowing UFOs were seen flying near an Air Force base in Indiana, startling gawkers in shocking footage.

Videos by Suggest

On October 7, footage and reports indicated that half a dozen fiery orbs were recorded flickering and hovering near Kokomo, just south of the Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, before disappearing into thin air.

Of course, the harrowing footage of the UFOs hovering in the Indiana skyline went viral. It soon found its way to all corners of social media.

“What is that?” an astonished local can be heard exclaiming in the footage. “I think those are UFOs and I really don’t feel comfortable going to sleep tonight.”

“What in the actual f-k?!” another shocked onlooker gasps.

Spectators were left astonished by the sight of what appeared to be UFOs near Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base. (Image via Tiktok / @christina.sharp18)

According to a witness, the zig-zagging aircraft resembled a “huge rectangle” on Doppler weather radar, accompanied by a “clearly defined vapor shock wave.”

“I’ve seen many easily explained radar anomalies over the years…but never a huge rectangle with a clearly defined vapor shock wave and trail,” one witness recalled to The Daily Mail.

“Judging by the image size, [the] rectangle would be approximately 20 miles in length,” the witness added.

Meanwhile, onlookers on social media had a wide range of theories on what the eerie UFOs over Indiana could be…

“Those are UFOs. Our military has aircraft we don’t know about,” one believer insisted on X. “hat’s so amazing and scary at the same time,” another X user added.

Of course, there were plenty of skeptics chomping at the bit to dismiss the footage. However, those theories are so all over the place that it nearly circles back around to being the real thing again.

“Pretty obviously flares. Very similar to the Phoenix area sightings years back,” one X user wrote.

“That is a reflection on a window. You can tell because they all move exactly the same,” another naysayer added.

“More Chinese spy balloons,” a third person wrote, presented yet another theory.

Meanwhile, several X users laid the footage at the feet of Elon Musk’s Starlink program, which is a series of satellites that seeks to provide global mobile broadband.

“Starlink again. I wish we could teach everyone finally what Starlink looks like so that we don’t get a billion UFO posts every single time,’ one beleaguered X user wrote.