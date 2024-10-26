Selena Gomez Accidentally Mentions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs During Charity Event Speech

Selena Gomez was left profusely apologizing after accidentally name-checking besieged rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs during a speech for charity.

The 32-year-old pop star, mogul, and actress experienced the gaffe while taking the stage at her Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Thursday. In her speech at the event, Gomez highlighted several charities. Among them was the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS), which works to prevent suicide among young people.

Selena Gomez, Founder & Creator of the Rare Impact Fund, accidentally let Diddy’s name slip at the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“They are committed to youth mental health. From suicide prevention training in schools to their drop-in center here in LA, and their Teen Line lifeline,” Gomez said, per a video obtained by TMZ. “I am very honored to be working with such incredible change-makers.”

Gomez then introduced DHMS’s executive director, Didi — pronounced “dee-dee” — but accidentally referred to her as “Diddy.” The crowd burst into laughter at Selena’s botched pronunciation.

Selena profusely apologized for the Diddy gaffe. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Following the gaffe, the billionaire was left apologizing for the gaffe. “I really am sorry,” she told the assembled crowd.

Selena Gomez’s Diddy Gaffe Didn’t Derail Her Happy Outing with Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Regardless, the Diddy gaffe didn’t bring down Selena’s mood. She was photographed at her table, sharing over-the-top PDA with her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ham it up the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Of course, Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to be a touchy person of interest among celebrities as of late.

The controversial rapper was arrested last month in Manhattan. Combs faces serious allegations of abusing, threatening, and coercing women to satisfy his sexual desires, safeguard his reputation, and cover up his behavior, according to a 14-page indictment released following his arrest.

He has entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion, as well as transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Diddy also faces numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and rape. One recent case alleges that the veteran rapper drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl alongside two other celebrities following the VMAs in 2000.