Model & ‘Bachelor’ Star Veronika Murashkina Dead at 31, Cause of Death Revealed

Playboy model and Bachelor alum Veronika Murashkina has tragically died. She was 31 years old.

Murashkina died while battling a very aggressive form of lung disease. She had been waiting for a transplant after she was injured in a serious car crash. Per the Daily Mail, she had lived the last 4 years of her life bedridden while awaiting a lung transplant.

Murashkina was first injured in a car accident that eventually led to her death in 2020. A drunk driver struck her and left her seriously injured from the crash. Her leg, in particular, was heavily damaged, keeping her off of her feet for the last 4 years.

Eventually, Murashkina would develop a weakened immune system and a “life-threatening lung disease” that would be the cause of her death at 31.

“After the serious accident, her leg was literally put back together piece by piece. She was treated for a long time, stayed in clinics, and recovered,” a friend stated.

“It seemed that her troubles were finally in the past, but then a new one came when the lung disease hit her. Veronika was on the waiting list for a transplant, but she did not live to see it. This bright person passed away tonight.”

