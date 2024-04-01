Who is Christopher Meloni’s Wife? All About the ‘Law & Order’ Star’s Spouse Sherman Williams

Christopher Meloni and his wife Doris Sherman Williams tied the knot nearly thirty years ago and show no signs of slowing down.

The Law & Order actor crossed paths with Williams in the 80s on a TV gig they were both working on. That’s nearly five decades of being in cahoots… dive into the scoop on Doris Sherman Williams…

Williams goes by her middle name Sherman. Her earlier work in the 1980s, however, is credited under her full name, according to IMDb.

Williams has extensive experience in entertainment. Starting as a production designer and art director in the early ’80s, she has numerous credits to her name, such as The Chase, The Locusts, and Platoon.

Sherman Williams Meloni, Chris Meloni, and Mariska Hargitay (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Niche Media, LLC)

In 1989, Williams served as the production designer on the set of an HBO show where Meloni had a minor role.

Back then, she rocked her 20s with short, bleached hair, and rolled up to work on a Harley. “This I gotta meet,” Christopher Meloni recalled thinking about his future wife to YourTango in 2006.

The duo kept crossing paths at industry events in L.A., yet it wasn’t until some time later that they began their romantic relationship.

“On our first date, we went to three parties, given by three sets of my friends,” Williams recalled. “The first was in West Hollywood. Every guy there was gay. Chris passed with flying colors.”

“Next we went to a party given by Beverly Hills snootballs,” Williams continued. “Chris kept his manners in check and held his own. Then we went to a costume designer’s party in the Hills, where we drank beers from a tub on the porch. And I thought: ‘I can take him anywhere.'”

Christopher Meloni Shares Two Children with His Wife, Sherman Williams

Several years after their on-set meet-cute, Meloni and Williams commenced dating. Subsequently, four years later, they exchanged vows on July 1, 1995, at a beach in Malibu, California.

Williams and Meloni have two children together, a daughter named Sophia and a son named Dante. Their kids frequently appear on Meloni’s Instagram.

Chris Meloni with his wife Sherman Williams and their children Sophia and Dante circa 2005. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Before working in film, Williams studied Fine Art at California College of the Arts. With 14 years in entertainment, she moved to New York City for studies at Parsons School of Design, the Art Students League of New York, and the National Academy School. Currently, she paints and specializes in portraits.

However, Williams used her production designer skills to help craft the family’s Manhattan apartment into an oasis. The couple proudly showed off the digs in a 2017 spread for Architectural Digest. She described the uptown apartment as a “modern but comfortable haven.”

“Right now we feel we can just stay put — and it’s a good feeling. Finally, we’ve found a place where we’re in no hurry to move,” Williams told the outlet.