Who is Christina Applegate’s Husband? All About Martyn LeNoble

Christina Applegate has been married to Martyn LeNoble for more than a decade — here are more details about her husband.

LeNoble is a Dutch musician and is best known as a founding member of the alternative rock band, Porno for Pyros. The band was together from 1992 to 1998. The bandmates reunited in 2009 and 2020 and have been working on new material together since 2022.

Over the years, Christina Applegate’s husband has recorded, toured, and performed with various artists. Among them are Jane’s Addiction, the Cult, Dave Gahan Tom Morello, and Maria McKee.

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble started dating in 2008 and became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2010. Before they were married in Feb. 2013, Applegate gave birthdays to their daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, in Jan. 2011. LeNoble also has a daughter, Marlon, from a previous relationship. Details about LeNoble’s first marriage haven’t been disclosed.

Before saying “I do” to LeNoble, Applegate actor and screenwriter Johnathan Schaech. The former couple was married from 2001 to 2005. Schaech filed for divorce in Dec. 2005, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in Aug. 2007.

Schaech went as far as praising Applegate as she continues to fight against MS. “She dancing opening night on Broadway on a broken foot!” he declared on X. “Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! F— MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!”

Christina Applegate Once Said Her Hsuband Martyn LeNoble Made Her Feel ‘Beautiful’ While She Battled Breast Cancer

During a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, Christina Applegate spoke about how her husband Martyn LeNoble was not only there for her during her breast cancer fight, but he also made her feel beautiful at the same time.

“I’m very grateful to Martyn for coming along at a time that he did,” Applegate explained. “Because he’s been my rock through all of this. He gave me something to really want to live for and something to smile about.”

Christina Applegate further explained that her husband had been an “angel” who loved her from head to toe during the cancer fight. She revealed at the time that she had been friends with LeNoble for over a decade before they started dating. “Our relationship gets stronger and stronger,” she gushed at the time. “I’m really lucky.”

After welcoming Sadie, Christina Applegate spoke about how her husband and his musical talents balance their household. “Because she sees her daddy with guitars playing music for her, and then she sees mommy being ridiculous at home,” Applegate once said. “She’s sort of an amalgamation of the two of us. But then she has her own things, too. She’s very independent.”