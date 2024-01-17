Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband Praises Her as ‘Toughest Person’ Amid MS Battle

Nearly 20 years after his divorce from Christina Applegate, comedian Johnathan Schaech took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Married… with Children star amid her ongoing battle with MS.

In the sweet post, Schaech declared, “She dancing opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! F— MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!”

Christina Applegate and Johnathan Schaech were married from Oct. 2001 to Dec. 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. She went on to marry musician Martin LeNoble in 2013 and they share a daughter, Sadie, who is almost 13 years old. Schaech was married to Jana Kramer from 2010 to 2011 and then married Julie Solomon in 2013. They have a son and daughter.

Applegate received a standing ovation during the 2024 Emmy Awards over the weekend. While on stage with the show’s host, Anthony Anderson, Applegate presented the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Christina Applegate announced in Aug. 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months earlier. Last year, she revealed that she may no longer act on camera due to the disease.

Christina Applegate Once Said There’s ‘Never a Good Day’ While Living With MS

During a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Christina Applegate opened up about the struggles she endures while battling MS.

“With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day,” Applegate said. “You just have little s—y days. People are like, ‘Well, why don’t you take more showers?’ Well, because getting in the show is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there.”

Christina Applegate also pointed out that there are certain things that others take for granted in their lives that are now so difficult for her. “Going down the stairs, carrying things – you can’t do that anymore,” she said. “It f—ing sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down.”

Although she admitted that she didn’t have a lot of friends who visit and help her, Applegate didn’t seem to mind. “No. I know that sounds like, ‘Yay!’ But I actually don’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m immunocompromised. I have my friend who lives here during the week and she helps me take care of Sadie.”

Christina Applegate added that on the weekends she has a caretaker to help wherever needed. “I also don’t want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it cane be a little too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible.”