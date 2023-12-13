Who is Blaize Pearman? All About Raven-Symoné’s Late Brother

Following the news that Raven-Symoné’s brother, Blaize Pearman, passed away, more details about the That’s So Raven star’s sibling have surfaced.

As previously reported, Symoné revealed the news that her younger brother died at the age of 31 after being diagnosed with colon cancer on her 38th birthday. “Thank you [for] all the love yesterday,” she wrote to fans. “It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not.”

Also on her Instagram feed, Raven-Symoné shared celebrating was a little bittersweet for her. “Because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” she explained. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out – of my body and mind and my family – have been a rollercoaster.

PEOPLE reports that Symoné, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, Dec. 10, is six years older than Blaize. His birthday is this Saturday, Dec. 16. He was the only son of Lydia Gaulden and Christopher B. Pearman, making him Symoné’s only sibling.

Raven-Symoné pointed out that her brother was going to be celebrating his 32nd birthday. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be,” she explained in the video message. “I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home, and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Blaize also showed off the bond between him and Raven-Symoné on social media. He appeared with his famous sister on multiple occasions as well.

Raven-Symoné Once Spoke About Her Family’s Support Through the Years

While her parents and brother have continuously supported her and her long-standing acting career, Raven-Symoné once shared how her parents helped protect her and her privacy.

During a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Symoné explained the lessons she has learned from her parents. “My parents taught me to keep my private life private to the best of my ability,” she explained. “They showed me all the role models out there that I could turn into and what I want for myself in the future.”

Her father also spoke to NPR in June 2010 about Symoné first discussing her interest in being an actress. She was two years old at the time. “I saw the seriousness in her eyes and then giving her the understanding [of] what it would take,” Pearman explained. “And she agreed to what it would take. And then I thought that the next logical step was, well, I’m going to take you to the top agency in Atlanta. If they saw something there, then that would clearly be a sign for us to continue to move forward to help you achieve that dream.”

After meeting at the Lejohns(ph) Agency, Raven’s parents signed her.