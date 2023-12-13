Raven-Symoné’s Brother Blaize Dead at 31, Fans Mourn Following Heartbreaking Video

Raven-Symoné is mourning the loss of her brother Blaize after a battle with cancer. Now, the actor’s fans are lending their support during her time of grieving. Several celebrities also reached out to offer their condolences.

Both Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams of the Cheetah Girls reached out to let Symoné that they had her in their thoughts. Both left comments on Symoné’s Instagram post of prayers and condolences.

Bryan wrote, “I am so sorry to hear this news, Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Williams commented, “I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers.”

Meanwhile, Shanica Knowles from Hanna Montana also reached out to offer her thoughts as well. She said, “This was really hard to see and hear. My deepest condolences. This one hurt. Sending love and blessings to you and your family.”

Raven-Symoné Announces Brother’s Death on Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Symoné revealed that Blaize passed away last month. Her brother battled colon cancer for two years. Symoné posted in celebration of her birthday, revealing she was mourning.

Sh said, “Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec 16.” She also posted a video in which she said, “It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

She closed the video by offering her brother birthday wishes. She said, “I love you, Blaize. His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home, and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”