Raven-Symoné’s Younger Brother, Blaize, Dead at 31

Raven-Symoné’s younger brother, Blaize Pearman, has died at the age of 31.

Symoné shared the news of her brother’s passing on her Instagram account Dec. 11. She announced Blaize died in November. He had been battling colon cancer for two years prior to his death.

Raven-Symoné’s Younger Brother, Blaize, Passes Away

In the statement, Raven Symoné said “Thank you for all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not.”

In a video, she continues to share her thoughts on her brother’s passing.

“It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest. Because last month, I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years. And he is in a better place now. He’s loved and missed. And the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body — and mind and my family — have been a roller coaster.”

All About Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné, born on December 10, 1985, gained fame as a child star on The Cosby Show and later starred in Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven.

Symoné’s also had a successful music career — with albums like Here’s to New Dreams, which was primarily written by Missy Elliott. She also co-hosted The View and displayed her comedic skills in various talk show appearances.