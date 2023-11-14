‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Shares The ‘Stern’ Warning Pat Sajak Gave Him During Commercial Break

The recent winner of a Wheel of Fortune episode, Michael Colen, revealed an off-screen encounter with the show’s long-time host, Pat Sajak, shedding light on an amusing interaction during filming.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Colen recounted how Sajak approached him during a commercial break, offering a unique moment that became the subject of discussion after the show aired.

“He came up to me and just told me, ‘Hey, Michael, you know, this is my show, right?'” shared Colen, amused by the exchange. He humorously acknowledged Sajak’s assertion, responding with respect: “Yes, sir, it is your show for 41 years.”

Reflecting on the moment, Colen described the encounter as containing an undertone of humor coupled with a certain seriousness from Sajak. He clarified to The U.S. Sun that while it wasn’t a warning, it was more of friendly banter, emphasizing that Sajak appreciated the back-and-forth and jovial exchange between them.

Colen, a middle school teacher from Sacramento, California, participated in the show, starting in second place and eventually overtaking fellow contestant Kathleen Whitley-Harm. Although he couldn’t solve the final puzzle, he left the show with a handsome reward of $38,304.

Michael proves you can have a good time on Wheel of Fortune no matter if you win or lose 😂 pic.twitter.com/rT0MOuV5ph — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 4, 2023

Wheel of Fortune‘s social media platform shared a video showcasing Colen’s best moments from the episode, highlighting his infectious enthusiasm during the game. The caption celebrated Colen, affirming that “Michael proves you can have a good time on Wheel of Fortune no matter if you win or lose 😂.”

Responding to the post in the comments section, Colen expressed his gratitude, stating, “Yes I can!! Wheel is the best, thanks for having me on the show!!” Fans joined in, applauding his lively spirit and suggesting he’d make a great host, with comments like, “Loved this guy! We need someone like this as the new host!” and “He’s cracking me up.”

As Wheel of Fortune airs its 41st season, it marks the conclusion of Pat Sajak’s tenure as the show’s host, with Colen’s memorable appearance adding another chapter to the long-running program’s engaging history.