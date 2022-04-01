‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Misses Out On Major Vacation Prize Over Technicality

It’s hard enough to win big on Wheel of Fortune, but the rules make it even more difficult. Fans of the show are expressing their dismay after a contestant lost out on a vacation to Puerto Rico for making a rookie mistake.

Tiny Technicality Lost Contestant The Big Prize

Contestant Chris Davidson answered a puzzle in the hopes of winning an $8,400 vacation to Puerto Rico but lost out on a technicality. While solving the puzzle, Davidson added an article in front of his answer and missed out on the prize.

Davidson answered, “A frozen concoction,” but quickly realized his mistake. He repeated his answer without the article, but it was too late. “I’m sorry, we can’t accept that,” Pat Sajak said. Another contestant got the opportunity to answer and took home the prize.

“Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back,” Sajak explained. “He threw in that article. He threw in the ‘A’ in front of it, and we can’t accept it. Just the way it goes. It’s just one of the rules, and we gotta go by ’em, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico.”

Fan Reactions To The Slip-Up

Viewers of the show understood that there are rules, but still felt sympathy for Davidson for losing out on such a small technicality. “I genuinely feel bad for this guy,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Can’t be putting articles in your answers pal!”

“I thought they could correct themselves before the buzzer,” one fan wondered. Someone else replied, “The rule, I believe, is they can correct themselves as long as they haven’t finished the last word in the puzzle. He did it after he finished ‘concoction.’”

Even though Davidson didn’t end up getting the trip to Puerto Rico, he didn’t go home empty-handed. He advanced to the final round and took home $13,900 in prize money. Future contestants on the show can definitely learn a lesson from Davidson’s tiny mistake, which ended up costing him big.

